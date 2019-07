LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Marysville man is seriously hurt after a motorcycle accident in Lyon County on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 27-year-old Brandon Schell was riding North on I-335 on his motorcycle. As Schell was passing through a construction zone he hit a cone, turned over, crashed into a post and then landed in a ditch.

Schell was taken to an Emporia hospital with serious injuries.