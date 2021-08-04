Mask policy announced for Garth Brooks concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNT) – Arrowhead Events has updated its existing health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club, and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.

A complete list of health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/.

Arrowhead Events and the Kansas City Chiefs encourage all individuals to get vaccinated. The Kansas City Health Department will host a vaccination event for concert ticket holders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to do so in the parking lots outside the stadium from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.