Mass brawl ends with several in custody, TPD says
TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - During routine surveillance Thursday evening, Topeka Police Department witnessed about 20 subjects fighting near the 700 block of Taylor St.
Around 5:00 p.m. when the fight was occurring, one subject pulled out a gun and as police went to de-escalate the situation, the people involved in the fight scattered.
According to TPD Lieutenant John Trimble, they were able to get several subjects in custody and an investigation is pending.
The cause of the fight is not yet known.
This is an ongoing story and we will update as we get more information.