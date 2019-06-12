Massachusetts man charged with distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills in Kansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AP Photo/Patrick Sison

(KSNW) - A federal indictment unsealed in Kansas charges a Massachusetts man with distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Anthony Stokes, 32, South Deerfield, Ma., is charged with five counts of distributing fentanyl and five counts of selling counterfeit drugs. The indictment alleges the crimes took place during December 2018 through February 2019 in Wyandotte County.

The indictment alleges Stokes sold 114 tablets with counterfeit identifying marks belonging to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. The tablets contained more than 14.6 grams of fentanyl.

Stokes was arrested June 11 in Massachusetts.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine on the fentanyl charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the counterfeit drug charges.