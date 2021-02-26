Massive fire erupts in Compton area

Fire is sweeping an LA pallet and industrial yard.

LOS ANGELES, Calf. (KSNT) – A massive fire is burning several structures in Compton Friday morning.

The fire is burning in a mostly industrial area near the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and East Weber Avenue.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks surrounding the fire shortly after 5 a.m.

Firefighters are trying to save buses that are stored next to pallet factory.

Some apartment buildings are located in the area but no evacuations had been ordered, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

No details about the cause or any possible injuries resulting from the fire were immediately available.

