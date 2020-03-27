McDonald’s offering free delivery for limited time

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014, photo, a McDonald’s Big Mac sandwich is photographed at a McDonald’s restaurant in Robinson Township, Pa. McDonald’s saw a key sales figure drop in the U.S. again in February 2014, as the world’s biggest hamburger chain struggles to beat back competition and adapt to changing eating habits. (AP Photo/Gene […]

McDonald’s is providing a special offer for those who order through DoorDash and UberEats.

From now until April 6, locations all around the country are offering free delivery on orders $15 or more when ordered through DoorDash and UberEats.

“In these uncertain times, McDonald’s is here to deliver a familiar, comforting and delicious experience you can count on no matter where you are,” the chain announced on Wednesday. “Even though some dining areas may be closed, most McDonald’s restaurants are still open and serving our customers through options such as drive-thru, carry-out and McDelivery.”

Check out the list of local McDonald’s locations and their delivery options here.