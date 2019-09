MCLOUTH, Kan. (KSNT) – The 62nd Annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off this weekend. The annual event starts Friday morning and runs through Sunday.

The festival features demonstrations of different historic processes like steam engines, rock crushers, saw mills and iron workers. There will also be a tractor pull, kiddie train, food and live music.

The Threshing Bee brings in hundred of people to the small town each year. Events start at 10 am Friday. Look below for a full schedule.