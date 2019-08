MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University football fans will have the chance to meet and mingle with their favorite Wildcats on Saturday.

The football team and coaching staff will hold a “Meet the Cats” autograph session from 2 to 3 p.m. on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Anyone wishing to get an autograph is asked to limit the number of items they want signed to one per person.

Fans can park on the west side of the stadium and enter through Gate B.