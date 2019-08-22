Meet Topeka’s independent auditor, new position to start this fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A brand new role is coming to city hall and it’s one that not many cities see around the country.

Edward Collazo will start as Topeka’s first independent auditor in October.

Collazo is currently a private attorney, previously serving as an Assistant District Attorney for Shawnee County. Before that he worked as a police officer and served in the Gulf War in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait too. This experience is what he says will help him in this brand new role.

He will be an independent set of eyes having worked as both a police officer and an attorney.

“In addition to that I’m also a court certified mediator which helps tremendously,” Collazo said.

But he won’t work at the Law Enforcement Center. He’ll work at city hall under city manager Brent Trout.

“It can be something as simple as perhaps, the citizen may not have understood what the procedures that the police must follow or it might something where we need to look at training for law enforcement see if we need to tweak that a little bit,” Collazo said.

He says he plans to get out and meet as many people in the community as he can, through neighborhood associations and congregations.

Collazo is also a Spanish speaker. He says being bilingual will help him reach and help even more people in the community.

“It’s a brand new position and I think that folks need to not only know about the position but they need to see who I am and be able to speak to me face to face,” Collazo said.

He also says he plans to meet the almost 300 police officers in the Topeka Police Department.