Meet ‘Willie’s Beerbine,’ a unique tailgating experience for K-State fans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s nearly impossible to miss; it’s loud, purple and really big. Called Willie’s Beerbine, this combine is a special new way for K-State fans to tailgate (when tailgating returns of course).

“It really comes down to a passion for K-State and a background in agriculture and a way to combine the two in a way much larger than life. And what’s larger than a combine?” said Ross Dudley, Beerbine creator and K-State graduate.

The Beerbine itself is a 1979 John Deere 7720 Turbo combine that was built in Moline, Illinois. After 40 years of being used for its original purpose of harvesting crops, it now calls Manhattan, Kansas home.

This piece of equipment is definitely not your run of the mill combine that most in the agriculture industry are used to. Instead, the Beerbine is equipped with two grills on the front where the header would typically attach.

It also has a place to mount a T.V., something most farmers could only dream of having on their equipment. The unloading augur can be swung out and an awning can be attached, for those warmer game days in Manhattan.

“Willie’s Beerbine” at Bill Snyder Family Stadium – Photo by KSNT News Reporter Noah Ochsner

Willie’s Beerbine is also is a representation of K-State’s rich land grand and agricultural history.

“K-State is very rooted within agriculture and you know we call ourselves the wheat state so what better way to tailgate than a combine,” said Dudley.

Like most fun things right now, the Beerbine experience is on hold until K-State Athletics lifts their 2020 football season tailgate ban. But when that ban is lifted, Dudley said that the experience will be for everyone, free of charge.

And he said hopefully, it will be a learning experience as well, for those less familiar with agricultural equipment.

“There’s no fees, no costs associated, we simply just want to let people experience it, let people climb around almost like a farm show and let them experience this unique piece of equipment,” Dudley said. He plans to park the Beerbine in the K-State Agronomy north lot, which is north of the Vanier Family Football Complex on Kimball Ave.

