Shawnee County has plenty of Memorial Day events going on Monday. Several locations are hosting early morning services to give thanks to the troops who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think it’s just good to know where you come from and I think when you know [the history] you’re more connected to it and have a connection to it,” Topeka historian Andrea Etzel said. “I think it’s great for community advocacy.”

Etzel also told 27 News that if you’re not planning to go to a morning service to at least give thanks in some way.

Below is a list of several events going on Monday: