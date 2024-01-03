TOPEKA (KSNT) – Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Healthcare joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about the upcoming community health events they are hosting to ring in a positive new year.

Next Wednesday, Jan. 10, Valeo Behavioral Health is offering free mental health screenings from 9-11 a.m. at Papan’s Landing Senior Center at 619 NW Paramore St. in Topeka. No appointment is needed to participate, and all walk-in screenings are welcome. Anyone that is interested does not need to bring anything with them other than themselves!

In addition to the mental health screenings, Valeo is offering a free Adult Mental Health First Aid Community Class. This course will help participants learn how to properly deal with someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis. It will also help them understand the different services and programs Valeo offers to help those people experiencing mental health issues.

This class will be offered from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Valeo Behavioral Health Care at 330 Oakley Avenue at the main entrance.

The course is hybrid, so participants will need to be prepared to do 2 hours of required online pre-work, then the remainder of the class will be in person.

If you’d like to sign up for the class right now, click here to do so.

For more information, watch the full interview above.