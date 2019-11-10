Meriden business rebuilding after a fire

Business owners are rebuilding tonight after a fire tore through their bar’s kitchen.

Firefighters say it happened at game day bar and grill, located on the corner of main street in Meriden.

The owners tell us the fire happened in the kitchen near the back of the building.

They say the damage was not extensive but will take a few weeks to get things back in working order.



Fortunately, no surrounding businesses were damaged because of that fire.

The owners weren’t able to give an exact date of when they will reopen, but they plan to do so as soon as possible.