Meth found in child booster seats near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man from Mexico was sentenced Monday to just more than four years in federal prison after a Kansas officer found 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden in child booster seats and other locations in his car, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Authorities say 32-year old Israel Felix Garcia was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped the car on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, west of Topeka.

A trooper found five plastic-wrapped bundles of crystal methamphetamine in two booster seats in the car.

Further searches led to the trooper finding more bundles hidden under the rear window deck, bringing the total to 15 pounds.

Garcia told investigators he was being paid $400 per bundle to drive the drugs from California to Topeka, Kan. He said his girlfriend and two children in the car did not know about the methamphetamine.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.