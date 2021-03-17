Metro mother speaking out after loss of 4-month-old son in recent Kansas City homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young Kansas City mother is mourning the loss of her infant son in terrible circumstances.

Police said one week ago he was killed at home in Kansas City, Missouri. Investigators say it was a homicide, and now the case is with the prosecuting attorney. Now, his mother is speaking out about her fight for justice.

Alexis Oliver, 20, said when her son Sawyer Nevin was born it was the greatest day of her life. Four months later it was the worst.

Oliver says her baby boy was happiest in her arms.

On March 8, Oliver said she spent the day with Sawyer. She left for her overnight shift, and put Sawyer in the care of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. Oliver works at the desk of a hotel through the night, and sleeps on a shifted schedule.

“She got woken up at I believe it was 6 a.m. and her boyfriend was screaming — Sawyer’s not breathing, and she said she tried to do CPR until the paramedics got there, and then they just took him to Children’s Mercy,” Oliver said.

She said her happy, healthy baby was suddenly in the ICU.



“I tried to be as strong as I could for Sawyer,” Oliver said. “It was really hard going from seeing him super happy and healthy to hooked up to all these crazy machines in the hospital. It was definitely really emotional for me.”

KCPD said the case is a homicide. Oliver says she doesn’t understand what happened.



“Hearing that your son has all this head and chest trauma — the first thing that popped into my head is — how could someone do that to a baby?” Oliver said.

She said she doesn’t want people to remember Sawyer because of how his life ended, but to remember his innocent smile and laugh.

Oliver hopes Sawyer’s story is a reminder for parents to be careful who you trust your children with.

“I just want justice for my son. I want them to get charged for doing this to him. I want them to confess for what they did. That’s what I want for Sawyer,” Oliver said. “I’m not going to stop fighting for you.”

KCPD could not comment on the status of the case or any arrests. The prosecuting attorney’s office said they cannot comment on possible pending charges.

This young mother is planning her baby’s funeral. If you would like to help, you can donate to a fund set up for her by family.

“I thought it was kind of just a bad dream,” Oliver said. “I was going to wake up and everything was going to be OK.”