Mild temperatures through midweek before colder weather hits

Conditions over the weekend were mild and pleasant. A few sprinkles and light showers moved across northeast Kansas Saturday evening into early Sunday.

The warmer weather pattern early this week with throw us off. It won’t seem like Thanksgiving is just over a week away with highs of 65-70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect some clouds and patchy fog areas to late morning or midday, then afternoon sunshine should feel great. High temperatures will be about 10-12 degrees above normal. It may be a bit breezy as well with south wind becoming northwest this afternoon as a front passes.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 61-66

Wind: W/NW 10-15

Tuesday may be our warmest day of the week. We get our best chance for rain late Wednesday. It has really been dry lately so some moisture will be good. Temperatures will stay well above freezing Wednesday night into Thursday so there won’t be any chance for snow.

Thursday and Friday will be very chilly with highs in the 40s and low in the 20s. There may even be a random rain shower or snow shower.

The upcoming weekend looks decent with slightly warmer temps, fairly light breezes and more sunshine. It looks really good compared with what late November can be. It looks like Thanksgiving week begins dry, but there might be some chance for rain and mix to frozen precipitation a day or two prior to the holiday. More on that very soon.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

A bit gray early, but sunshine should be expected by mid to late afternoon…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com