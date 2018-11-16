Mild to end the work week, noticeably colder this weekend

Plenty of sunshine will stick around through the remainder of the day today as high temperatures max ou in the 50s.

A few more clouds roll in this evening, with a gradual increase in the cloud cover overnight tonight. The additional clouds overhead will help temperatures from plummeting, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

However, it will be a struggle to even break out of the 30s during the day on Saturday. A cold front sweeps through Friday night into early Saturday. Behind it, winds will shift to be out of the north. By midmorning, those winds will have picked up to be sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

Not only will there be a cooler breeze for Saturday, but little to no sunshine is expected as clouds dominate the sky. High temperatures won’t be able to break out of the mid to upper 30s by early afternoon for most. Some extreme southern and southeastern areas may be able to get closer to 40° for a high temperature, but still noticeably cooler across the board.

If only those highs in the 30s would feel that way. That 10 to 20 mph sustained north wind will add quite the extra cold bite to the air, with wind chills in the upper teens and 20s throughout the course of Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, a few flurries and light snow showers will become a possibility, as well. That slight chance of snow will shift from north to south from afternoon into the evening. Even so, little to no snow accumulation is expected out of this.

The chance of snow is over by daybreak on Sunday, but it will be a cold start with morning temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually break apart and decrease as the day progresses, allowing peeks of sunshine to emerge by afternoon. Even with some sunshine for the second half of the day, it’ll stay on the cool side with high temperatures once again struggling to break out of the 30s.

However, the more mild, fall-like weather doesn’t stay away for long. High temperatures get back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Monday, and a gradual warm-up moves in for the rest of the week. By Thanksgiving on Thursday, high temperatures will be closing in on 60°.

The weather pattern for next week looks to be fairly quiet as well. Decreasing clouds on Sunday, turns into a mostly sunny sky during the day for much of next week, including Thanksgiving.