Military families get in free Thursday night at Kaw Valley Rodeo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Thanks to the sponsorship of Briggs Auto Group, some military families can enjoy the Kaw Valley Rodeo for free Thursday evening.

Briggs Auto Group said they are proud to sponsor this year’s Military Family Night and through the sponsorship, 1000 adult and 500 children’s tickets were paid for.

After the free military tickets are given out, there is a special $5.00 military rate available for purchase at the Rodeo Ticket Booth.

“The soldier is the tip of the spear for our nation’s defense, but it’s the families that hold it together, and these are the ones we are reaching out to with Military Appreciation Night at Kaw Valley Rodeo,” said Richard Young, Briggs Military Liasion, CSM (RET).

Before the rodeo begins there is a free picnic for military ID holders. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. families can enjoy food and drinks courtesy of Chick-Fil-A and Pepsi of Manhattan.

The picnic will be located in the tent north of Pottorff Hall at the CiCo Park Fairgrounds for the first 400 or until food runs out.

The Army’s 191st “Band of the Wild West” will perform and the opening ceremony for the rodeo begins at 8:00 p.m.

Children 12 and under also get in free Thursday night when they bring a non-perishable food donation. The donations benefit Flint Hills Breadbasket.

