UPDATE: As of 2:41 p.m., the south side of the road has been cleared, according to the KanDrive traffic map. The north side of the road still has traffic disruptions.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash in South Central Topeka Thursday.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander said Emergency Medical Services are already on the scene. The crash was reported at 1:51 p.m. at 29th and MacVicar St. He said there were two vehicles involved in the crash and there were suspected minor injuries.

There are currently traffic disruptions on the north and south side of the street, according to the KanDrive traffic map. The north side of the street had a higher density of traffic reported.

The incident was still active as of 2 p.m., according to the TPD Watch Commander.