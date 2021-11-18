Miracle on Kansas Avenue happening in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Downtown Topeka is getting ready to spread cheer this holiday season. The second annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue window decorating contest will begin on December 1.

Last year, over 30 downtown businesses participated in the holiday competition. Officials with the Greater Topeka Partnership said the contest is a great way to get people out this season, but also it helps promote local businesses just in time for the holidays.

“We encourage all the storefronts to participate,” Stephanie Norwood, a spokesperson with the Greater Topeka Partnership, said. “If they aren’t filled we ask that other groups come in and help fill those windows.”

The winner of the contest will receive a grand prize of $500 and a trophy to display in their storefront. Anyone interested in signing up, click here.