Miserable conditions for the weekend, but marvelous weather for early next week

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of northeast Kansas until 8pm Saturday.



Our experience with this brutal combination of heat and humidity started Wednesday afternoon. It really seems like we’ve been dealing with it for much longer.



The humidity became incredibly bad with dew points in the mid to upper 70s and it really hasn’t changed over the past 48 hours or longer. Heat index values of 110-114 have been common, and we haven’t gotten any relief at night with lows of 77-81.



Most communities in the west and northwest areas have hit 100 degrees for three straight days, while spots to the north, east and south haven’t quite made it. It has still essentially felt the same however, because moisture has been a little more prevalent in spots that have experienced slightly lower numbers. No matter what the thermometer may say, many outdoor work projects and recreational endeavors have been severely impacted.



Expect another clear, breezy, humid and very warm nighttime period. Saturday won’t be much different than the previous three days. It will be sunny, hazy, very hot and muggy. Two things you may notice…more late afternoon clouds and even stronger wind.



Greater Topeka Saturday

Highs: 97-101

Wind: S/SW 15-30

Heat Index: 107-112



The ‘ring of fire’ is about to come to an abrupt halt. A trough is moving our way from the Rockies and Pacific Northwest. The associated frontal boundary will sag into our region on late Saturday night into Sunday so expect possible thunderstorms to develop. We will likely get some showers and strong thunderstorms Sunday and there may be a few lingering showers toward daybreak Monday.



When the precipitation ends, we should experience a few days with very pleasant conditions Monday to Wednesday. The air will feel so much drier, and we’ll get lots of sunshine. Expect lows in the 58-62 range with highs of 83-87 and dew points of 56-60. That weather doesn’t happen often in late July so get ready to enjoy. It will be such a sharp contrast to what we have now, and the less humid air will dominate for much of next week.



KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.



Have a great weekend, and next week’s weather is a whole new ballgame…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com