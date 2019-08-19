Missing Kansas woman found safe, being reunited with family

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a woman that was missing in Kansas City Monday evening.

The KBI reported that she was located safely and is back with her family this evening.

Police asked for the public’s help to find Lila Mertz, 67, who is 5’6” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Mertz was last seen August 8 near 39th Street and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri and drives a gold 2000 Toyota Camry with the license tag of 423 GCH.

Her family was concerned for her safety and said she needed her medication.