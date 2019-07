SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman that went missing in late May was found safe.

Before her disappearance, the Shawnee County Sheriffs Office said Connie Horne was last seen on May 27 at the Dollar Tree on North Topeka Blvd.

Horne was found in a different county. Officials haven’t said which county or what led to her disappearance.

