Mission Valley schools close for 2 days after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

MISSION VALLEY, Kan. (KSNT) — All pre-K-12th grade school facilities in the Mission Valley, USD 330, school district will be closed on August 17th and 18th.

William Clark is the superintendent and said the temporary closure is because a staff member at the high school tested positive for COVID-19. Closing the schools will allow the building to get thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

All school activities, practices, and events are postponed at this time. The New Family & Student Open House scheduled for Tuesday, August 18th has been canceled as well.

Clark said in a Facebook post that more information will be sent out as soon as possible as to when student activities will start again.

​USD 330 Mission Valley will begin the first day of school on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The district is also in contact with the Wabaunsee County Health Department. The department will take additional steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.

The staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 is not permitted to return to school for at least 14 calendar days.

Staff members or other individuals who were at Mission Valley Schools last week and are exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact their health provider or the Health Department in the county that you live in.

We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates as we know more. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact USD 330 Mission Valley Schools.