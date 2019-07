CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNT) – Missouri authorities can thank a runaway suspect’s bowels for his arrest over the weekend.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning they caught a man hiding from search parties after he passed gas so loud, it led them to where he was.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. 🚓 #ItHappened Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The sheriff went on to add he was arrested on a Clay County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, and they had to “give props to Liberty police for using their senses to sniff him out.”