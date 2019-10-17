Missouri man missing for a week found alive after car crashed into ravine

News

by: FOX4KC

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man has been found alive after vanishing nearly a week ago.

Ryan Linneman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an off-road dirtbiker found his car crashed in a wooded area Wednesday near Interstate 470 and Raytown Road.

Lee’s Summit police said the 37-year-old was last seen on Oct. 9 driving a tan, 2004 Honda Accord. Friends and family members were concerned about his well being.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Linneman was found inside his car that had traveled 175 feet off the south edge of the highway, struck a sign and fell down a 50 foot decline.

Linneman’s family said he’s dealing with multiple medical issues and they’re asking for privacy at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories