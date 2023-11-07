What We’re Tracking

Pleasantly mild conditions

More clouds early Wednesday

Cooling down by the end of the week

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as overnight lows dip into the lower to middle 50s. There will be a light breeze with winds around 5mph. Overall, these seasonal conditions will feel very comfortable.

The warmer weather sticks around through at least a part of Wednesday. Clouds will form during the early morning and last until midday. Highs remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s before a cold front moves through. That will shift the winds around to the north and west, and we’ll all be feeling the cooler weather for the last half of the week with highs near 60° and overnight lows in the lower 30s straight through the weekend.

A quiet pattern settles in and the next week will be dry with no rain chances expected throughout the week even with that front passing through on Wednesday. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while longer, so enjoy the pleasant conditions while we have them!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller