Mom leaves toddler in hot car for 3 hours while shopping, police say

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA, WSVN) – A Florida woman was arrested for leaving her 21-month-old daughter in a hot car for three hours while she went shopping at a supermarket, police said.

Ft. Lauderdale Police said Shantrell Mitchell, 32, parked her car in a shaded area of a BJs parking lot just after 12 p.m. Friday with her 21-month-old daughter still inside her car.

Mitchell is reportedly seen on surveillance footage opening and manually locking every door of her car before walking towards the store.

According to the police report, Mitchell didn’t notice what she had done until she got back to her car to put eggs in the back seat.

Mitchell reportedly flagged down an employee to call 911, grabbed her daughter and placed her near an air conditioning vent and poured iced tea all over her body.

“The child had a temperature of 105 degrees, was suffering from seizures, and had to be transported to Holy Cross Hospital,” Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital.