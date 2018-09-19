Mom to police: Drinking preceded death of twin at motel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A woman says she and her boyfriend had been "been drunk for about a week" before one of their 2-month-old twins died in a Wichita motel room where mold and curdled-milk filled bottles were found.

The Wichita Eagle reports that an affidavit was released Tuesday in the case against 39-year-old Christy Rollings and 34-year-old Kyle Kempton. They are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Patrick Kempton, who was found dead on Aug. 30 in a motel bed. His twin wasn't hurt.

Court records say investigators also found several empty liquor bottles in their room and papers for Alcoholics Anonymous.

Police found the couple drunk on Aug. 28 and took the twins to Rollings' mother. But Rollings picked the babies up the next morning and returned to the hotel.