TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire at 1617 SW Central Park Ave. caused nearly $2,000 in damage to a vacant home.

We need your help to solve the latest house fire in Topeka. If you know anything about the circumstances of how the fire started at 1617 SW Central Park this morning please call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. pic.twitter.com/F7GzpUlTAw — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) September 13, 2021

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was arson, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Crews arrived just after 5:45 a.m. to the scene and found smoke coming from the rear of the two-story building. They were able to extinguish the fire before it spread.

There were no working smoke detectors found in the home.