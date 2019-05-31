Montana man drowns in eastern Missouri lake

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PETERSBURG, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 57-year-old Montana man has drowned in an eastern Missouri lake where water levels have been high because of recent rains.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Water Division identified the victim as Lane Panasuk of Butte, Montana, and said his body was recovered from Harry S. Truman Lake in Henry County at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol said it did not know why Panasuk was in the water.

High water closed most of the campgrounds around the lake earlier this week, as well as the road across the Truman Dam. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a warning Tuesday for visitors to be cautious because of the rising water.