Moran disagrees with Trump’s remarks on Democratic lawmakers

LOUISBURG, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas says President Donald Trump’s suggestion that four Democratic congresswomen of color “go back” to where they came was inappropriate because the women are Americans.

At a town hall meeting Monday in Louisburg, Moran says he disagreed with the congresswomen targeted in Trump’s tweets on many policies. But he said there is “nothing to be gained” by personal attacks on elected officials or Americans.

The president on Sunday said on Twitter that the four congresswomen hate America and should go back to their countries, and he continued his attacks Monday and Tuesday. All of the women are American citizens.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Moran said: “It is inappropriate to suggest they go home to any place – they are home.”