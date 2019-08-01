More heavy rainfall and possible severe storms through late Friday

Flash Flood Warnings until late Thursday morning for Anderson, Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties. Many communities in this region have received 4-6 inches of rain since last night.

Flash Flood Watch until 7am Saturday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

Temperatures have been below normal since the weekend and rain was a bit hard to come by for several days.

Storms Tuesday night were borderline severe with some heavy rain and hail. Last night storms were heavier, the hail was larger and the wind was even stronger. Numerous warnings were issued for hailstones the size of nickels and quarters. Wind gust exceeded 60 mph in some central and eastern counties. Rainfall was in the 2-4 inch category for many communities from Topeka to Lawrence to Ottawa.

Thunderstorms should diminish this morning with partly sunny and humid conditions. Wind should be in the 20-25mph range on occasion. Many more storms will likely occur tonight and tomorrow.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 85-88

Wind: S/SE 12-25

Rainfall overnight and Friday could be locally heavy so avoid high water areas. Temps will be lower into the weekend. Drier air should follow Saturday night into Sunday to give us a pleasant day.

Sunshine and 80s will take us through the first part of the work week before it begins to turn hot and humid. Temps will likely reach 90 or higher by Tuesday or Wednesday. There may also be a few isolated thunderstorms at that point.

A stormy pattern takes us to the weekend……

KSNT Meteorologist David George



