More rain, that we certainly don’t need, but at least it turns a little cooler

Over the past few days, a giant heat bubble has been lifting north to make it rather miserable locally. Monday was very muggy and hot, Tuesday was almost worse. Heat index values hit 105-115.

After mid to upper 90s in many spots yesterday, we get a boundary to head our way. Some of that blue sky and sunshine of the past several days will be taken away as clouds increase, thicken and dominate.

Scattered t’storms should be expected Wednesday into early Thursday. Some this morning have been heavy near Emporia and around Hiawatha. Heavy rain and thunder will happen from time to time. Once the front crosses the region, we should enjoy cooler temperatures and slightly lower dew points for two to three days.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 85-88

Wind: N/NE 10-20

As the weekend approaches, temperatures will start to climb again. It looks mainly dry and summer-like Friday through Sunday. It should be sunny to partly cloudy with high temps of 85-90. There may even be a few isolated t’storm chances initially.

Looking longer term, a sharply cooler pattern could develop next week. Rain chances would hit in the Monday to Wednesday period and temps may only reach the low to mid 70s which would feel very cool heading into Labor Day weekend.

Expect occasional t’storms and cooler temps for mid to late week…

