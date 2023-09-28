TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Insurance Department (KID) announced it has helped consumers collect more than $53 million from life insurance policies since 2019.

KID Commissioner Vicki Schmidt made the announcement Wednesday that the Life Insurance Policy Locator has helped 2,461 individuals recover lost or unclaimed life insurance policies since 2019. KID representatives have helped collect an additional $15 million from disputed claims, according to a press release from the KID.

“September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, and I encourage anyone who believes they may have an unclaimed life insurance benefit to use the policy locator,” Schmidt said. “The Department can also assist if you have a problem with an existing life insurance policy, so please contact us if you have an issue.”

Other KID representatives have helped Kansas policy holders recover a further $15 million in disputed claims for a total of $68 million recovered since 2019, according to the press release.