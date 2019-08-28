More than two dozen drug arrests made in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department released its arrest report Wednesday morning, showing a number of drug arrests.

More than two dozen people are listed as having been arrested for drug charges. Most of them are for the distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulants. The arrests were made throughout the day on Tuesday, according to Riley County jail logs.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister will hold a press conference late Wednesday morning to announce the results of a three-year criminal investigation in the Manhattan area. This will be held at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Topeka.

KSNT News will provide full coverage of the press conference.