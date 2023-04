TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night.

The fire was located in the 1900 block of SE 21st Street, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared by 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

