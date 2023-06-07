TOPEKA (KSNT) – Property values in Shawnee County have steadily been increasing since 2018. In 2023, approximately 91% of properties in Shawnee County saw increases in appraised values, according to the Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office (SCAO).
Each year county appraisers work to provide accurate values for around 76,500 properties in Shawnee County, everything from homes to commercial properties and government facilities.
Most valuable properties
In 2022, the total Shawnee County real estate value combined to $17.4 billion, almost a $5 billion increase since 2019. In total, $24.8 million in new construction developments were added to the local market this year, according to the 2023 Change of Value Notice Overview from the SCAO.
In 2023, the most expensive property in Shawnee County went to the Walmart Distribution Center southwest of Forbes Field with a total appraised value of $202,375,340. The next highest-valued property went to Washburn University with a total appraised value of $169,436,280. The Kansas State Capitol was appraised at $118,335,930, almost an $18 million increase from the prior year, according to the SCAO.
Highest-appraised properties in Shawnee County
|Owner
|Address
|2022
|2023
|Percent Change
|Walmart Distribution Center
|1303 SW Innovation Pkwy., Topeka, KS 66619-1441
|$179,224,290
|$202,375,340
|12.92%
|Washburn University
|1700 SW College Ave., Topeka, KS 66621
|$131,077,080
|$169,436,280
|29.26%
|State Capitol
|300 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66612
|$100,904,930
|$118,335,930
|17.27%
|Stormont Vail
|1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66606
|$86,850,860
|$98,597,950
|13.53%
|Mars
|100 Mars Blvd., Topeka, KS 66619
|$58,553,360
|$75,560,910
|29.05%
|Target Distribution Center
|1100 SW 57th St., Topeka, KS 66609
|$53,260,900
|$55,036,300
|3.33%
|The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus
|1700 SW 7th St., Topeka, KS 66606
|$48,096,410
|$53,556,970
|11.35%
|Frito-Lay
|4236 SW Kirklawn Ave., Topeka, KS 66609
|$38,423,150
|$42,626,790
|10.94%
|Stormont Vail Events Center
|1 SW Expocenter Dr., Topeka, KS 66604
|$37,031,600
|$42,232,130
|14.04%
|State VA Campus
|3107 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604
|$34,902,330
|$41,090,580
|17.73%
|Reser’s Fine Foods
|3728 SE 6th St., Topeka, KS 66607
|$34,663,380
|$40,634,670
|17.23%
|Brewster South Oak Maple & Cedar
|1205 SW 29th St., Topeka, KS 66611
|$31,988,780
|$37,528,840
|17.32%
|Hills Pet Nutrition Research
|1035 NE 43rd St., Topeka, KS 66617
|$32,422,590
|$35,961,750
|10.92%
|Overlook Apartments
|1320 SW Summit Woods Dr., Topeka, KS 66615
|$30,604,710
|$33,399,280
|9.13%
|Federal VA Hospital Campus
|2200 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66622
|$56,672,670
|$29,476,720
|-47.99%
|Curtis State Office Building
|1000 SW Jackson St., Topeka, KS 66612
|$26,254,300
|$28,777,600
|9.61%
|Sherwood Apartments
|2745 SW Villa West Dr., Topeka, KS 66614
|$25,349,560
|$27,685,690
|9.22%
|Northern Hills Elementary & Seaman Middle
|5620 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS 66617
|$23,825,170
|$27,118,570
|13.82%
|Home Depot Distribution Center
|5200 SW Wenger St., Topeka, KS 66609
|$26,042,400
|$26,940,400
|3.45%