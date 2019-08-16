Most storms through the weekend will be overnight into early morning

It stayed pleasant Tuesday night into Wednesday with a clear to partly cloudy sky and light northerly wind. Wednesday night and Thursday were wonderful. No storms anywhere close. The moon was bright. The air was dry and cooler. Thursday morning was near perfect.

There were a few scattered storms yesterday afternoon, and some produced extremely large hail. One cell last night produced a brief tornado near the Geary/Wabaunsee County line. Many more storms blew through overnight with locally heavy rain and hailstones to quarter and ping pong ball size. Most activity was across the central and eastern areas before leaving by 3-4am.

Clearing takes place through early morning so the sky will become partly cloudy. The humidity keeps increasing. Temperatures will also be much warmer than Thursday. There may be some isolated thunderstorms late day, but the bigger risk is well after sunset and toward midnight.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 87-90

Wind: E/NE 10-20

Late night thunderstorms could hit some spots hard. The action may be strong and rain might be heavy. Saturday morning rain should move away, but there could be a few storms pop during the afternoon and early evening. Another round of strong storms might take us into Sunday morning.

It will gradually become breezy, if not windy. Mugginess will make headlines. All summertime weather elements will be in play Sunday through Wednesday. It looks hot and muggy with highs of 91-95 degrees each day.

Have a good Friday and great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

