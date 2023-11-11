What We’re Tracking

Few showers this morning

Warming up Sunday

Quiet weather pattern

Temperatures this morning in the 30s for the eastern half of the viewing area and in the 40s in the western half of the area. Cloud cover moved into the western parts of the viewing area quicker keeping those areas warmer.

An upper level disturbance will bring a few showers in the morning hours but these showers will quickly dissipate by the afternoon. Today looks to be quite seasonable with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cloud cover that moved this morning should clear out by tonight.

We will warm up quite a bit for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lots of sunshine. Our quiet pattern sticks around and the next week will be dry with little to no rain chances expected throughout the week. In fact, we’re in for another relatively warm stretch of weather for this time of year before we start to cool down again starting next Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard