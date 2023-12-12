What We’re Tracking

Cloudier weather ahead

Dry and near normal temperatures

Slight chance for a few showers in spots

Cloud cover sticks around for tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s by morning. The wind should remain very light with wind speed staying generally less than 10mph both tonight and into the day tomorrow.

The main chance for rain this week might end up staying just west of the viewing area on Thursday as a cut-off low meanders near the area, but we’ll stay mostly cloudy regardless. Aside from that, a slight warming is expected by the end of the week with highs in the lower to middle 50s again.

There may be another shot at a few showers by Saturday, but overall, we’re in a pretty dry and warm weather pattern. Highs for weekend should be near 50°, and the mild weather lasts through the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller