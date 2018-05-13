Mother of 7 killed in jet ski accident donates organs, helps 68 others

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Keosha Gore, the moment didn’t seem real. The heartache is too painful, too shocking.

Her mother is gone.

Keosha, along with her seven brothers and sisters, can’t believe their mom is no longer with them.

Helen Gore was special, spending her career as a caregiver, dedicating her life to those who needed help.

She inspired her seven sons and daughters endlessly. She was their hero.

Losing her just before Mother’s Day was gut wrenching for her children, ages 12-26.

On Sunday, they were supposed to be with her, to surround her with presents, flowers and balloons, to celebrate her love.

Instead, Helen’s children will be planning her funeral.

The 41-year-old Clearwater mother was killed during a jet ski accident off the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Sunday. Investigators say she was hit head on by another jet skier, who also died in the accident.

Helen was rushed to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she passed away within 24 hours.

But, amidst heartache, there is also gratitude.

Her children tell us her life isn’t truly over as she now lives within others.

Throughout her life, Helen was a caregiver. She cared for others through her work, cared for her children and grandchildren, and in her passing, she continues to give care and life, long after she’s gone.

Her children say they are now trying to make arrangements, struggling to pay for her funeral.

They have a started a GoFundMe page in her honor.