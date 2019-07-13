Motorcycle accident on US-24 sends woman to hospital

One woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Saturday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 11 a.m. a motorcycle was driving behind a car on Highway US-24 in Jefferson County near US-59. The car slowed down to make a left-hand turn. The motorcycle tried to pass it on the left and the two collided.

KHP said 49-year-old Karl Bauer and 55-year old Birgit Bauer, both from Junction City, were riding on the motorcycle without helmets. Birgit was seriously injured in the crash and was rushed to KU-Med. Karl had less serious injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The man and woman driving in the car were not hurt in the crash.