TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in south Topeka Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the call around 11:15 at the off-ramp of I-470 onto Topeka Boulevard.

Officers have the exit temporarily closed and are redirecting traffic while they clear the scene.

KSNT News is in close contact with police to learn more information as it becomes available.