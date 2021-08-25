Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a dump truck

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he struck a dump truck Tuesday morning in Leavenworth County.

William Guthrie, 34, of Tonganoxie, died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a dump truck at US-24 and Stone Creek Drive. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the dump truck exited a “controlled construction site and made a U-turn in the intersection of Stone Creek Drive, against a red light.”

Guthrie was eastbound on US-24, attempted to avoid the truck, but according to the KHP, hit the driver’s side door of the dump truck.

Guthrie was wearing his helmet according to the KHP log.