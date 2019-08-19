MTPO asking for public input on bikeways in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization is asking for the publics’ input on the community bikeways plan that has been in progress since 2012.

In a press release, the City of Topeka said that by the end of 2019, the network will have almost 64 miles of on-street bike facilities including bike lanes, multiuse side-paths, and road signage/sharrows, with 31 miles of off-street concrete trails. In addition, up to $3.5 million of sales tax will be allocated through 2031 to build-out the bikeways network.

The MTPO is asking for the publics’ feedback on how the already existing trails are serving the community and which changes should be prioritized moving forward.

The survey and more information about the Bikeways Master Plan can be found here.

An open house for the plan will be held on August 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Shawnee County Health Department.

In addition to the survey, the public can help with the bike plan by volunteering for the annual bicycle and pedestrian count.

Volunteers will manually count bicyclists and pedestrians at various locations across Topeka.

“Bike counts are important because we are able to use our results to estimate usage and demand for bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The counts will also be used to track the city’s progress on increasing the use of non-motorized transportation, strengthen grant applications to leverage additional federal funding for bicycle and pedestrian projects, evaluate existing projects, and help determine the location of future investments,” said Taylor Ricketts, Multi-modal Transportation Planner I.

The counts will be held on September 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and September 14 from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering must undergo a training session before participating. Training and informational sessions will be held at the Cyrus K. Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison Holliday Conference Room on September 3 from 11:00 a.m. to noon and September 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To sign up as a volunteer or request a special training time, please contact Taylor Ricketts at 785-368- 1607 or at tricketts@topeka.org.