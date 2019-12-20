Much warmer with abundant sunshine later today through Monday

No snow chance before Christmas, but we may see light rain showers for the holiday

Our biggest snow of the season hit Sunday into Monday, but it has gradually melted since. Temperatures have been climbing slowly over recent days.

Temperatures finally jumped into the 40s on Thursday afternoon after several days of 20s and 30s. Numbers keep climbing through the weekend so kids better play in whatever snow remains while they still can.

Clouds will linger through the morning before decreasing from west to east. We should be partly cloudy by late morning and midday, then we get plenty of sun for the afternoon with highs above 50 degrees in many areas. Wind may be a little stronger from the south/southwest.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 48-52

Wind: S 10-20

The upcoming weekend looks clear to partly cloudy and warmer. There should be abundant sun Saturday with mid 50s possible. It likely stays mostly sunny Sunday with a chance for some spots to be around 60!

The outlook seems peaceful toward Christmas. Expect a partly cloudy and warm Monday. Clouds increase Tuesday and the chance for a White Christmas is essentially zero. We will be too warm and any precipitation that falls should remain liquid.

Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible Wednesday. That should be followed by slightly cooler temperatures. There might be a shot of mixed rain and snow Friday night into Saturday of next week.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend…

