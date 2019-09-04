Multiple blood drives set in attempt to replenish low blood supply in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence community is teaming up with Community Blood Center throughout September in an effort to replenish the local blood supply.

After Labor Day weekend blood supply has been reported to be in decline and Community Blood Center is asking the public for help.

“While blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months, the need does not,” said Kim Peck, Executive Director of CBC. “Right now, supplies are low and we need all those who are able to donate and help ensure that every patient and hospital has access to life-saving blood when they need it.”

All blood types are needed to help replenish the local blood supply, but there is a specific need for O-, O+, B-, and A- blood types.

Lawrence community members can help by donating blood at one of the below blood drives. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org.

· Hy-Vee Lawrence – Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· LMH Health – Friday, September 13, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p,m,

· Lawrence Public Library – Thursday, September 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.