Multiple NE Kansas counties face tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Read below to see updates for severe weather in northeast Kansas on Tuesday evening.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m. –

The storm capable of producing a tornado passed into Nebraska, ending the threat to Washington County.

___

UPDATE 3:32 p.m. –

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Washington Co. until 3:45 p.m.

___

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pottawatomie, Riley, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, Brown, Cloud, and Washington Counties until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cloud, Republic, and Washington Counties until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for Brown, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

