Multiple people killed in two-vehicle crash in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Multiple people have died Friday night in a crash south of Lawrence.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday on northbound U.S. Highway 59.

KDOT said two vehicles were involved, but details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The highway has been closed from 650 Road to 1000 Road and traffic is being rerouted onto Old U.S. 59.

KDOT said the closure will last for several hours; they are urging drivers to take an alternate route.